Lil Wayne Shouts Out Deion Sanders, Shades Zion Williamson on Nas Song 'Never Die'

Lil Wayne is known for his frequent sports references in his punchlines, and a recent guest verse on a Nas song featured a shoutout to Deion Sanders plus shade toward Zion Williamson:

Williamson is coming off another injury-plagued season that saw him appear in just 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Over his four years in the league, the 2019 No. 1 pick has appeared in just 114 games, as he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign while recovering from a broken foot.