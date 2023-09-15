Lil Wayne Shouts Out Deion Sanders, Shades Zion Williamson on Nas Song 'Never Die'September 15, 2023
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Lil Wayne is known for his frequent sports references in his punchlines, and a recent guest verse on a Nas song featured a shoutout to Deion Sanders plus shade toward Zion Williamson:
"Uh, icons, steppin' on pythons
Spittin' at cayenne, eat ya' like Zion, peakin' at the skyline
Reachin' for the stars like I'm reachin for the pylon
I just need ya' on the sideline, we need to walk a fine line
We need to read the guidelines, instead of readin' the timelines
Why everybody like wine? Nobody flow like mine
I'm sonnin' these [expletive], got me coachin' [expletive] like Prime."
Williamson is coming off another injury-plagued season that saw him appear in just 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Over his four years in the league, the 2019 No. 1 pick has appeared in just 114 games, as he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign while recovering from a broken foot.
Of note, Wayne is a native of New Orleans.