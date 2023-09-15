X

    Lil Wayne Shouts Out Deion Sanders, Shades Zion Williamson on Nas Song 'Never Die'

    Doric SamSeptember 15, 2023

    US rapper Lil Wayne poses in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    Lil Wayne is known for his frequent sports references in his punchlines, and a recent guest verse on a Nas song featured a shoutout to Deion Sanders plus shade toward Zion Williamson:

    "Uh, icons, steppin' on pythons
    Spittin' at cayenne, eat ya' like Zion, peakin' at the skyline
    Reachin' for the stars like I'm reachin for the pylon
    I just need ya' on the sideline, we need to walk a fine line
    We need to read the guidelines, instead of readin' the timelines
    Why everybody like wine? Nobody flow like mine
    I'm sonnin' these [expletive], got me coachin' [expletive] like Prime."

    Williamson is coming off another injury-plagued season that saw him appear in just 29 games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Over his four years in the league, the 2019 No. 1 pick has appeared in just 114 games, as he missed the entire 2021-22 campaign while recovering from a broken foot.

    Of note, Wayne is a native of New Orleans.