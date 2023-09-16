Jay Norvell 'Wanted to Send a Message' to CSU Players With Deion Sanders Shade

Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jay Norvell finally spoke out on his controversial jab at Deion Sanders and Colorado, with the Colorado State coach saying he was speaking largely to his team.

Novell threw a barb Sanders' way Wednesday during his weekly radio show, thumbing his nose at the Colorado coach's habit of wearing hats and sunglasses.

"I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN]—I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me,'" Norvell said.

Rather than respond negatively, Sanders instead stuck to trolling Norvell over the last three days. Sanders brought sunglasses for the hosts of ESPN's First Take during an appearance Friday and then gifted his players more sunglasses ahead of the matchup.

"When you so right, you have to find something wrong," Sanders said Saturday on College Gameday. "We are so right right now. You got to find something wrong. If you search and go through this, you can't talk about the kids. You can't talk about the coaches. You can't talk about the way we play. You have to come at me personally. You have to find something wrong.

"But guess what? My mama may be a part of the pregame speech today. My mama may be a part of that today. I'm just letting you know."