College Football 2023: B/R's Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

2 of 4

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Last year, the famed Third Saturday in October showdown between Tennessee and Alabama provided college football with its game of the year.

This season, the only fans who may care about that game are those from the Vols and Crimson Tide. It doesn't appear—if the early season is any indication—that the tilt in Tuscaloosa will have conference or national ramifications.

If it does, both teams will need to play a lot better.

The No. 11-ranked Vols went to Florida a slight favorite Saturday, were blown off the field in the first half by the Gators, failed on three pivotal second-half fourth downs and committed costly penalties on their way to a 29-16 loss. The setback was shocking only to those who don't follow this series; Tennessee hasn't won in the Swamp in 22 years.

While maligned UT quarterback Joe Milton III had his ups and downs, there were many things to blame for a lackluster loss. A defense that had carried the Vols allowed seven third-down conversions in the first eight attempts as Florida built an insurmountable lead, and the offensive line was porous.

Alabama, meanwhile, had its own gloomy day in the Sunshine State. The quarterback issues continued dramatically as Tyler Buchner replaced Jalen Milroe, was subsequently benched for Ty Simpson, and the Tide had to sneak in a tack-on TD late in the fourth to win 17-3 against a South Florida team that went 1-11 a season ago.

A rushing game that must carry the Tide throw these quarterback woes didn't materialize until the fourth quarter, and new coordinator Tommy Rees is devoid of answers. It didn't hurt the Tide on Saturday, but failure to sustain drives will tax the defense against good opponents.