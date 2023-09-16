Gareth Bale Becomes Playable Character in PGA Tour 2K23 Video Game

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Soccer legend Gareth Bale was announced as a playable character in the PGA Tour 2K23 video game this week.

In a video released by 2K, Bale's player model was showcased and it was also announced that gamers can play on a course custom designed by Bale called The Elevens Club:

Per Reuters, Bale is a massive golf fan who played in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February and later teamed with Rory McIlroy at the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am this week.

The Welsh footballer is such a lover of golf that he once held up a flag in 2019 that read, "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order," while playing for Real Madrid.

Bale, 34, retired from pro soccer in January, concluded a spectacular 18-year career that began back in 2005.

He played for English clubs Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur before a highly successful eight-year run with Spanish power Real Madrid. Bale closed out his career with MLS side Los Angeles FC last year.

Across all competitions for his clubs, Bale scored 185 career goals in 553 matches, and he was a three-time La Liga champion, five-time UEFA Champions League winner and one-time Premier League Player of the Season.

Bale also enjoyed a great deal of international success, setting all-time records with 111 caps and 41 goals for Wales.

In 2022, Bale helped lead Wales to a FIFA World Cup berth, marking the first time the country qualified for the World Cup since 1958.