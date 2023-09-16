College Football Week 3 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

1 of 3

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.

10 p.m. ET, ESPN

The spectacle that is Colorado football is worth staying up for on Saturday night.

By now you know how electric Sanders, Hunter and the rest of the NFL talents on the rebuilt roster are.

Colorado stunned the TCU Horned Frogs as a 20.5-point underdog in Week 1 and won as a small favorite against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.

The Buffaloes are in a new spot as an overwhelming favorite, but they should take care of the job thanks to their playmakers and some extra motivation from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell.

Colorado did not need any extra motivation to run up the score. It can do that on its own against a CSU defense that gave up 50 points and 556 total yards to the Washington State Cougars in Week 1.

Colorado can run a better version of Washington State's pass-heavy offense with more talented players.