College Football Week 3 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late GamesSeptember 16, 2023
College Football Week 3 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games
The Week 3 college football schedule does not offer much in terms of marquee games, or just general excitement.
The good news for Saturday's slate is Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes exist.
Colorado's in-state clash with the Colorado State Rams will be well worth staying up for on Saturday night.
Colorado's first two opponents were unable to stop Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Co., and based on Colorado State's first game against a Pac-12 opponent, that will happen again in Boulder.
The Buffaloes finish off a primetime slate that lacks punch, but there are some intriguing matchups outside of the big night kickoffs that could be fascinating and worth betting on.
Colorado State at No. 23 Colorado (-24)
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
10 p.m. ET, ESPN
The spectacle that is Colorado football is worth staying up for on Saturday night.
By now you know how electric Sanders, Hunter and the rest of the NFL talents on the rebuilt roster are.
Colorado stunned the TCU Horned Frogs as a 20.5-point underdog in Week 1 and won as a small favorite against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Week 2.
The Buffaloes are in a new spot as an overwhelming favorite, but they should take care of the job thanks to their playmakers and some extra motivation from Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell.
Colorado did not need any extra motivation to run up the score. It can do that on its own against a CSU defense that gave up 50 points and 556 total yards to the Washington State Cougars in Week 1.
Colorado can run a better version of Washington State's pass-heavy offense with more talented players.
Even before Norvell criticized Sanders, the Buffaloes were in a position to run all over the Rams. The extra motivation just makes it even more likely Colorado covers the 24-point spread.
Vanderbilt (-4.5) at UNLV
7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
You were warned that the Saturday slate isn't great.
So yeah the Vanderbilt Commodores might end up on your betting card because of the soft schedule.
Vanderbilt sits in a weird spot as a Power Five team making a road trip to Las Vegas to face a Group of Five program.
The SEC side can come away from Allegiant Stadium with a win of a touchdown or more because of its passing game.
AJ Swann has 766 passing yards and eight touchdown passes through three games. He faces a UNLV Rebels defense that conceded 450 total yards per game in their first two contests.
Neither of UNLV's quarterbacks has a passing touchdown. That could be a problem if the Mountain West side is forced to keep up in a high-scoring affair.
Vanderbilt should win by multiple scores if the mismatch in the air shows itself in Las Vegas.
James Madison at Troy (-2.5)
7 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Saturday night is the perfect time to do some research on some Group of Five teams.
The power-conference primetime slate is not good, so it may be time to wander further down your television dial to find a strong Sun Belt matchup between the James Madison Dukes and Troy Trojans.
James Madison carries the better record into Alabama, but it resides in a prototypical let down spot.
The Dukes won a tight in-state battle with the Virginia Cavaliers in Week 2 and it may be hard for them to focus in a tough road environment to kick off their Sun Belt slate.
Troy experienced the exact opposite Week 2 fortune, as it was blown out by the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Trojans have comparable numbers to JMU. Both sides average over 400 total yards per game on offense and concede above 300 total yards per contest on defense.
Home-field advantage could be the difference-maker in the close matchup on paper. Troy went 7-0 at home last season and won its home opener in 2023.
Troy can wear down the JMU defense and the Dukes may fade in the fourth on the road after going through a tough Week 2 contest.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.