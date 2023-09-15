WWE Icon The Rock on Possibly Running for President in the Future: 'Maybe, We'll See'

Aric Becker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't going to run for president anytime soon.

But he didn't exactly rule out an eventual run, either.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Johnson said he is focused on being a father for the time being, but he added "it's so humbling" when people tell them that they would vote for him.

However, he ended the conversation in a sly fashion by saying, "my girls will eventually grow up and get older, and then, maybe, we'll see."

The idea of Johnson running for president is not a new one. It is something he has discussed a number of times in recent years, but he has never taken the steps to be considered a serious candidate in an actual election.

While the WWE icon publicly backed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election against then-President Donald Trump, he received some write-in votes during the election.