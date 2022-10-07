The Rock Says He Won't Consider Running for President: 'It's off the Table'October 7, 2022
The People's Champion won't be focusing on becoming The People's President after all.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told CBS Sunday Morning any hypothetical presidential run is "off the table." He cited the commitment required for a presidential campaign and said he didn't want to take that kind of time away from being a father.
CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 @CBSSunday
The former WWE star had teased the idea in the past and even weaved it into his Young Rock television series. The premise of the show is that Johnson is running for president in 2032 and chronicling his formative years as a football player and professional wrestler.
Now, it appears The Rock will only be laying the smackdown from the Oval Office in the sitcom realm.