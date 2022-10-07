X

    The Rock Says He Won't Consider Running for President: 'It's off the Table'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVOctober 7, 2022

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Dwayne Johnson attends the Warner Bros. "Black Adam" Photo Call at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on October 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    The People's Champion won't be focusing on becoming The People's President after all.

    Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson told CBS Sunday Morning any hypothetical presidential run is "off the table." He cited the commitment required for a presidential campaign and said he didn't want to take that kind of time away from being a father.

    The former WWE star had teased the idea in the past and even weaved it into his Young Rock television series. The premise of the show is that Johnson is running for president in 2032 and chronicling his formative years as a football player and professional wrestler.

    Now, it appears The Rock will only be laying the smackdown from the Oval Office in the sitcom realm.

