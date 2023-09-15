ESPN: Alabama Name Tyler Buchner QB1 vs. USF; Replaces Jalen Milroe After Texas Loss

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Following Alabama's Week 2 loss against Texas, head coach Nick Saban decided to pivot at quarterback ahead of the Crimson Tide's matchup against USF and named Tyler Buchner as the team's starter, according to multiple reports.

Buchner, a sophomore, will take over from Jalen Milroe after the latter started the first two games of the season. He struggled against the Longhorns, throwing two interceptions in the loss.

A transfer from Notre Dame, Buchner has experience working with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who also made the move over from South Bend.

Buchner, a former 4-star prospect from La Jolla, California, played a few minutes of garbage time in Alabama's season-opening win against Middle Tennessee State, going 3-of-5 for 27 yards.

He began last season as Notre Dame's starter before getting injured in the second game of the season. He'd eventually return for the team's matchup against South Carolina and totaled five touchdowns and three interceptions in a 45-38 win.

As for Milroe, he heads to the bench after completing 60 percent of his passes for 449 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 92 yards and two scores on the ground.

It'll be a much easier challenge for Buchner this week as the Crimson Tide head down to Tampa to take on the Bulls under first-year head coach Alex Golesh. USF went 1-11 last year and only has five victories dating back to the 2020 season.