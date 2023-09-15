Shedeur Sanders on Jay Norvell's Deion Diss Video: 'You Got to Be a Fool to Do That'

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado has clearly taken Jay Norvell's comments about head coach Deion Sanders' flashy attire during press conferences personally ahead of Saturday's game against Colorado State.

Appearing on ESPN's First Take, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders said Norvell has "got to be a fool" to say what he did leading up to a big game:

"At first, I'm not really on social medial during the week so then I find out like word of mouth and then somebody showed me the video but it's like, you got to be a fool to do that. You got his son playing quarterback and his other son playing safety so it's like, come on now, you're asking for it."

Norvell certainly a made name for himself when he took a jab at Deion by saying he takes off his hat and glasses while talking to grownups on his weekly radio show.

In the John Wick universe, the title character was declared excommunicado at the end of the third movie for a violation of the rules within the Continental Hotel.

Norvell has basically put himself in that position when it comes to Colorado for his comments.

Deion Sanders told his team during practice this week he was just "minding my own business watching some film" to prepare for the game when he came across Norvell's comments and that made Saturday's contest personal.

It's certainly a bold move for Norvell to give Colorado any bulletin board material. The Rams are a 24-point underdog going into Boulder and lost their first game of the season against Washington State by a final score of 50-24.

Colorado, on the other hand, has been one of the most pleasant surprises in college football this season. The Buffaloes have already doubled their win total from last season after beating TCU and Nebraska.

This will be the 92nd all-time meeting in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, but its their first head-to-head matchup since 2019. Colorado has won five straight games in the series, including a 52-31 victory four years ago.

Norvell is in his second season at Colorado State. He led the team to a 3-9 record in 2022. The 60-year-old went 33-26 in five seasons at Nevada from 2017 to '21 before taking the Colorado State job.