Deion Sanders' Prime Video Show 'Coach Prime' Season 2 Release Date, New Clip Drops

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders is on top of the world right now with Colorado off to a 2-0 start and ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Buffaloes' 2023 season is going to be captured on camera in the second season of Coach Prime that will premiere on Dec. 7.

Amazon dropped a clip for the new season on Thursday night after the Minnesota Vikings-Philadelphia Eagles game.

The first season, which premiered in December 2022, followed Sanders and members of the Jackson State football team. It was a memorable year for the program with a 12-0 record during the regular season and a SWAC conference championship.

In addition to Sanders' presence, many of the same personalities featured on the first season will be back again because they followed him to Colorado.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, and two-way sensation Travis Hunter would seem likely to have a large presence in season two given how much buzz there has been about them through the Buffaloes' first two games.

Colorado's profile has been elevated exponentially since Sanders was hired as head coach in December. The program has already won more games this season than it did in all of 2022 (1-11).