Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Discussed by Eagles' Jason Kelce

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Despite being brothers who host a weekly podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce apparently leave some things unsaid to each other.

After helping the Philadelphia Eagles to a 34-28 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, Jason pleaded ignorance when asked about the rumors Travis is dating Taylor Swift.

Travis said on the New Heights podcast in July he tried to get a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it to the pop superstar before or after one of her shows on the Eras Tour, but he was unable to do so at the time.

While that seemed like a harmless comment at the time, it has set off a frenzy among the Swifties with gossip sites speculating recently that Taylor could be secretly dating someone.

Lanae Brody and Christina Dugan Ramirez of The Messenger reported earlier this week that Travis and Taylor have "been quietly hanging out" and she visited him in New York City recently.

This led to a report from Jackie Willis of Entertainment Tonight on Thursday that said the two are "not officially dating," but representatives for both Swift and Kelce said they are "hanging out."



Jason appears to have been coached very well by somebody's public relations team to know that it's better for him to say nothing about anything.

Until any official confirmation comes out, the gossip columns will continue to chase down information about this very pressing story about the possible romantic entanglements of celebrities.