College Football Picks Week 3: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Poor Colorado State.

Poor, poor Colorado State.

The Rams are about to get destroyed by Colorado's collection of NFL talent on Saturday night.

That might have been the case regardless of any comments from the Rams' head coach, but now that there is extra fuel into the rivalry game, the Mountain West side could easily lose by 30 points.

Colorado State's head coach does not really have any room to talk after giving up 50 points to the Washington State Cougars in its opening contest.

The Rams were gashed for 556 total yards by a Cam Ward-led offense that likes to throw the ball as much as Colorado.

Colorado averaged 509.5 yards per game in its first two wins over the TCU Horned Frogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and Co, should run rampant against the CSU defense, and they could match their early season high of 45 points set in Week 1.