NFL Week 2 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games
It can always be tough to bet on NFL games during Week 1 of a season. A lot has changed since the previous year in terms of coaching staffs, player personnel and more, so teams may operate and/or perform completely different in their openers.
Now, bettors have a bit of data to analyze, as each of the league's 32 teams have now played at least one game. (The Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings have each played two, as the Eagles defeated the Vikings 34-28 to kick off Week 2 action on Thursday night.)
Another full slate of NFL games awaits Sunday, when 13 contests are set to occur. And there's now a slightly better idea of how teams could stack up over the 2023 campaign.
With that in mind, let's build a potential three-leg parlay that could be profitable and that bettors may want to consider making for Sunday. (All odds/lines courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)
Over 47.5 Total Points in Seahawks-Lions (-110)
In case you don't remember what happened in the previous two meetings between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions, here's a reminder: a ton of points were scored. In Week 17 of the 2021 season, the Seahawks beat the Lions 51-29. In Week 4 in 2022, Seattle won the matchup 48-45.
Both teams are slightly different heading into their meeting in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign, but the potential for a ton of points is still there. And it wouldn't be surprising if they easily eclipse the over/under total set at 47.5.
Neither team is exactly a defensive juggernaut. The Seahawks allowed 30 points in Week 1 to the Los Angeles Rams, who were missing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Lions gave up 20 points in their season opener vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, who were without top tight end Travis Kelce.
There are offensive playmakers on both sides of this matchup, which could be a fairly even contest. It should also be a high-scoring shootout. So betting on the over seems like a safe choice for this game.
Packers Over Falcons Moneyline (+100)
The Green Bay Packers were greatly overlooked in Week 1, when they were slight underdogs heading into a season-opening road matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. It turned out to not be that close of a game, with the Packers cruising to a 38-20 victory.
Yet, Green Bay is again a slight underdog as it again goes on the road in Week 2 to face the Atlanta Falcons. Even though the Falcons won in Week 1 (beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10), it sure seems like the Packers may be the better of the two teams.
Jordan Love had a solid showing in his first season opener as a starting quarterback, passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Bears. Running back Aaron Jones scored a pair of TDs, while Green Bay's defense forced a pair of turnovers.
It would be surprising if the Packers go on the road again and notch another victory this week. They have a more veteran team than a Falcons squad that is still unproven. So it makes sense to try to profit off this Green Bay moneyline.
Giants (-4) Over Cardinals (-110)
After a hugely disappointing showing in Week 1, the New York Giants should be out to make a statement in Week 2. They're a better team than they showed in their season opener, when they lost 40-0 in a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
There may be no better opponent for the Giants to bounce back against than the Arizona Cardinals, who had a quiet start to their season. The Cardinals lost 20-16 to the Washington Commanders, with their only touchdown coming on a 2-yard fumble return by linebacker Cameron Thomas.
New York has more talent on both sides of the ball than Arizona, and it could lean heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley in the matchup. It wouldn't be too surprising if the Giants were in control of this contest from start to finish.
Despite how it performed last week, New York shouldn't have any trouble clearing the 4-point spread, even though it will be on the road. The Giants are a better team than the Cardinals, and that will become evident with their play.
3-Leg Parlay (+635)
By combining these three bets, the odds come out to +635 (bet $100 to win $635). So it could be a profitable Sunday if each leg works out.
The Packers are 1.5-point underdogs, so if you want to make the parlay a bit safer, you could bet on the spread for that game rather than the moneyline. However, it seems likely that if Green Bay wins it will be by more than one point.
All three legs of this parlay are reasonable, and it makes sense to attach them together to up your potential winnings.
