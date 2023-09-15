NFL Week 2 Odds: Building the Best Parlay for Sunday's Games

3 of 4

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

After a hugely disappointing showing in Week 1, the New York Giants should be out to make a statement in Week 2. They're a better team than they showed in their season opener, when they lost 40-0 in a home matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

There may be no better opponent for the Giants to bounce back against than the Arizona Cardinals, who had a quiet start to their season. The Cardinals lost 20-16 to the Washington Commanders, with their only touchdown coming on a 2-yard fumble return by linebacker Cameron Thomas.

New York has more talent on both sides of the ball than Arizona, and it could lean heavily on star running back Saquon Barkley in the matchup. It wouldn't be too surprising if the Giants were in control of this contest from start to finish.