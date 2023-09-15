NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch Takes Buggy in Amish Country for ''N 'Yo City' Video

Ian Maule/Getty Images for SlamBall

Intercourse, Pennsylvania has a large Amish community—and it also got a visit from five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch.

A preview shared by NFL on Prime Video shows Lynch riding a buggy with Amish community members in a second season of his show "'N 'Yo City" on Prime's Thursday Night Football.

"'N 'Yo City" will run throughout the season on Thursday nights.

"Beast Mode" made his Thursday Night Football debut in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The first season of "N 'Yo City" brought the former Bills, Raiders and Seahawks running back to locales including Buffalo, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and New Orleans.

Now Lynch is apparently headed to small-town Pennsylvania.