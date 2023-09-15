X

    NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch Takes Buggy in Amish Country for ''N 'Yo City' Video

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 15, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 15: Marshawn Lynch commentates during a SlamBall playoff game at the Cox Pavilion on August 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images for SlamBall)
    Ian Maule/Getty Images for SlamBall

    Intercourse, Pennsylvania has a large Amish community—and it also got a visit from five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch.

    A preview shared by NFL on Prime Video shows Lynch riding a buggy with Amish community members in a second season of his show "'N 'Yo City" on Prime's Thursday Night Football.

    Marshawn Lynch @MoneyLynch

    Intercourse, PA!!! What's gooooood?<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYoCity?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYoCity</a> is back for SZN 2! <a href="https://t.co/dgupn1HZUa">https://t.co/dgupn1HZUa</a>

    "'N 'Yo City" will run throughout the season on Thursday nights.

    "Beast Mode" made his Thursday Night Football debut in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season. The first season of "N 'Yo City" brought the former Bills, Raiders and Seahawks running back to locales including Buffalo, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago and New Orleans.

    Now Lynch is apparently headed to small-town Pennsylvania.

    Since retiring for the final time in 2019, Lynch has made several other appearances on the big screen, including in an episode of "Murderville" and "The Great American Baking Show" as well as the 2023 movie "Bottoms."

