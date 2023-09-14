Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey Headline Madden 24 Player Ratings Update After Week 1

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After struggling in the 2023 season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Madden NFL 24 rating is going in the wrong direction.

Burrow went from a 95 to a 94 in this week's ratings update following his performance in last Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Browns. The 26-year-old, who recently became the highest-paid player in NFL history, was held to 82 yards on 14-of-31 passing with no touchdowns or interceptions. While he was sacked only twice, he was under duress for much of the game and was pulled in the fourth quarter.

Despite the drop in his rating, Burrow remains the second-highest-ranked quarterback in Madden NFL 24 behind only Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who is a member of the 99 club.

However, it's not all bad news. San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey had his rating bumped up one point to a 97, tying him with Cleveland Browns speedster Nick Chubb for the highest-ranked running back in the game.

McCaffrey totaled the highest rushing total in the NFL in Week 1, recording 152 yards along with a touchdown on 22 carries in San Francisco's 30-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Another big mover this week was Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III, who moved up two points to a 93 after he dominated in his team debut with 10 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love got a three-point bump to a 75 after he threw three touchdowns and led the team to a 38-20 win over the Chicago Bears in his first career start.