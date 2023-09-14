Tuohy Family Says Michael Oher Received 20% Share of 'Blind Side' Money

AP Photo/Chuck Burton

In a new legal filing made on Thursday, the Tuohy family says that retired NFL offensive lineman Michael Oher was paid what he was owed for his likeness being used in The Blind Side.

According to Sean Neumann of People, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy "claim they, their two children, and Oher all split proceeds from The Blind Side equally at 20 percent each."

"It is important to note that [Oher's] share was paid to [the Tuohys] who paid the taxes due on these funds for some period of time but still cut a check for a full share (20 percent) to [Oher]," the filing stated.

Oher did not respond to a request for comment and instead requested that questions be directed to his attorneys. A representative for him told Neumann, "At this time we have no further comments."

Last month, Oher filed to contest the conservatorship agreement he had signed with the Tuohy family in 2004 after he turned 18 years old. He said he was under the belief that he was legally adopted and only found out this past February that he was under a conservatorship. The 37-year-old also said that the Tuohys withheld royalties from the film adaptation of The Blind Side despite it being based on his life story.

In Thursday's filing, the Tuohys said they "are ready, willing, and able" to end their conservatorship with Oher and asked the Shelby County Probate Court to deny his request for financial relief. The 63-year-olds admitted to referring to Oher as their son "in the colloquial sense and they have never intended that reference to be viewed with legal implication."