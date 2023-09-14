Jets' Zach Wilson: I've Been 'Trying to Copy Every Little Thing' Aaron Rodgers Does

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson believes that what he has learned from quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have him ready to lead the Jets successfully in 2023.

The 2021 No. 2 pick has had a difficult start to his career and was demoted to backup after the team acquired Rodgers in the offseason. Following Rodgers Week 1 season-ending injury, Wilson is now tasked with leading the team and he said he has done his best to emulate what Rodgers can do on the gridiron.

"I feel like I've been trying to copy every little thing he's doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us," Wilson said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "He's done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks."

Wilson entered the Jets' Week 1 matchup after Rodgers suffered the injury and the Jets would go on to win 22-16. Still, his play wasn't necessarily the reason the Jets were able to grab the victory.

Wilson went 14-21 for 141 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief duty, taking two sacks. The Jets were able to climb back by capitalizing on mistakes made by Josh Allen but Wilson's concerning track record does not project well for a breakout season.

He is 8-14 as a starter with 16 touchdowns to 19 interceptions. The Jets acquired Rodgers to improve the quarterback play and hopefully provide a mentor to Wilson but the plan to have him back in the starting role is certainly coming much quicker than expected.

Wilson is still just 24-years-old with solid potential but he will need to show vast improvement in order to lead the Jets to the next level. He does sound revitalized, stating that he is having fun again playing football.

"The stress of things sometimes can make you not love [football]," Wilson said, per Cimini. "This year, it's been: How can I spend more time with my teammates and coaches rather than focusing on being hard on myself? ... Now I'm just having tons of fun."