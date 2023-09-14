Chiefs' Travis Kelce Reportedly Owes More Than $100K in Back Taxes

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly owes more than $100,000 in back taxes in his home state of Ohio.

According to Katherine Schaffstall of In Touch, he has a state tax lien from Ohio for $64,198 from 2018, $46,579 from 2017 and another from 2018 for $909. There were also two previous tax liens that have been released.

Kelce has been on the Chiefs since they selected him with a third-round draft pick in 2013.

According to Spotrac, he has made more than $77 million in total cash over different contracts throughout his career. He is currently signed with Kansas City through the 2025 campaign and is set to make $11.3 million in base salary in 2023, $12 million in base salary in 2024 and $16.3 million in base salary in 2025.

He previously said on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t TMZ Sports) that he spent all the money on his rookie contract on things like shoes and watches.

The University of Cincinnati product is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and has a resume that features two Super Bowl titles, four first-team All-Pro selections and eight Pro Bowl nods.

Kelce missed the Chiefs' season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions because of a hyperextended knee.