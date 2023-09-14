ESPN: Cowboys Save $34M on Cap If Dak Prescott Is Traded or Cut Before March 2024

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Sooner or later, the Dallas Cowboys will have to put their money where their mouth is with star quarterback Dak Prescott.

The two-time Pro Bowler is due to be a free agent after the 2024 NFL season. ESPN's Dan Graziano noted Thursday, however, that the Cowboys will have a possible out out this offseason.

He wrote Dallas could save $34 million against the salary cap by trading or cutting Prescott before his roster bonus kicks in next March. He's due to have a $29 million base salary for 2024, and his bonus totals $5 million.

Graziano added that "the odds dramatically favor another Prescott extension that keeps him in Dallas long term." Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has signaled his desire to hold onto the 30-year-old while affirming his general confidence in the player.

Still, fans will inevitably wonder about Prescott's future until he has a new contract in hand.

The Cowboys don't have a clear successor on the squad even after acquiring Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, but they might need to shake up the status quo if they wind up suffering another disappointing playoff exit.

As Graziano wrote, you'd for now expect Prescott to remain Dallas' starter well beyond 2024. The team does at least have an avenue to make a clean break if it comes to that.