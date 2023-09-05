Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott's Contract: Cowboys Expect QB 'to Be with Us a Long Time'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones remains confident about quarterback Dak Prescott's long-term future with the team.

Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via Jon Machota of The Athletic) the Cowboys "expect Dak to be with us a long time."

Prescott is due to be a free agent in 2025. A new contract would not only keep him in Dallas beyond that but also likely lower his $59.5 million salary cap hit for 2024.

The questions continue to linger as to whether the two-time Pro Bowler is the QB who can bring the Cowboys their sixth Super Bowl title. His performance in 2022 did little to dispel his skeptics.

Prescott led the NFL in interceptions (15), and his production in the NFC divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers (23-of-37 for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) left something to be desired.

In August, Jones told NBC Sports' Peter King he still trusts Prescott "very much."



"We're relying on him, and I feel very good about that," he said. "His preparation, his presence, how the team responds to him. I believe he will get us there."

Granted, Dallas acquired Trey Lance less than a week after King's story published. While nobody is expecting Lance to immediately replace Prescott, his arrival raised some eyebrows. From the outside, it looks as though the franchise is already lining up contingencies if contract negotiations with Prescott eventually reach an impasse.

Jones told reporters after the trade the implications "didn't cross my mind, period, about an impact here regarding Dak."

"I know that Dak wants to do anything we can do to improve this team and we're going to do it," he said.

When it comes to whatever level of uncertainty surrounds Prescott, ownership can put this all to bed the moment it announces a new deal. Until then, fans will speculate about a possible breakup.