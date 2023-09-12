Cowboys' Dak Prescott Praised as 'Best Leader I've Ever Seen' at QB by Jerry Jones

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones lavished high praise on star quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday.

During an interview on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ, he called the two-time Pro Bowler the "best leader I've ever seen at that position."

Some fans might beg to differ since the Cowboys won three Super Bowls with Troy Aikman at the helm. Aikman wasn't as prolific as Prescott, and he boasted a star-studded supporting cast. But few question the Hall of Famer's value during Dallas' dynastic run in the 1990s.

If you want to extend the scope to before Jones' ownership tenure began in 1989, then Roger Staubach and his two Super Bowl rings will have something to say as well.

This isn't the first time Jones has gone over the top to praise Prescott's leadership, though.

"[Prescott] is just—in terms of what a quarterback is about—that No. 1 is somebody that the team will follow," he told reporters in August shortly after the Cowboys acquired Trey Lance. "He's the best I've ever seen or heard about. And just to hang out in that company will be a great asset to [Lance]."

He made similar comments in 2021 as well.

At the end of the day, though, being a good leader isn't the standard by which any Cowboys starting quarterback is judged. Two playoff wins over his first seven seasons doesn't cut it for Prescott, even if he hasn't been solely to blame for Dallas' postseason flameouts over that span.

And the longer that trend continues, the more Jones' praise about Prescott's leadership might begin to ring hollow.