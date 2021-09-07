Jerry Jones Praises Cowboys' Dak Prescott: 'He's the Best I've Been Around'

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is full of praise for Dak Prescott after his star quarterback returned to full practice on Monday.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show, Jones called Prescott "the best [quarterback] I’ve been around.”

“He’s very decisive in practice," Jones added. "He does not look rested. We’ve always known if anybody could be what we were talking about, get better as they move along, he should be a poster child."

Jones is certainly setting a high bar for the 28-year-old, though it's hardly an unreasonable take to have.

Since taking over as owner of the Cowboys in February 1989, Jones has drafted one quarterback who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame (Troy Aikman).

Tony Romo, who signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2003, could potentially join Aikman in Canton when he is eligible starting next year.

Prescott averaged 3,944 yards and 24 touchdowns with a 65.8 completion percentage per season from 2016-19. He set an NFL record with 1,690 yards through the first four games last season, but his 2020 campaign ended in Week 5 when he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle against the New York Giants.

As he attempts to come back from that injury, Prescott missed most of training camp and the preseason with a muscle strain in his right shoulder. The two-time Pro Bowler is on track to play in Week 1 after being a full participant in Monday's practice.

Prescott and the Cowboys will play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET.