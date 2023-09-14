Warriors Players with Most at Stake During 2023-24 NBA Season

1 of 3

Golden State's (largely abandoned now) two-timeline strategy has impacted Kuminga as much as anyone on the roster. Despite being selected seventh overall and flashing some high-end abilities on both ends, his career minutes-per-game average has been stuck short of 20.



He needs floor time and touches to develop, but Golden State can only live with so many growing pains while trying to squeeze everything it can out of the remainder of Stephen Curry's prime. The Warriors' win-now intentions have largely won out, to the point that Kuminga hardly played more than you and I in the team's most recent playoff run (61 minutes).



Rival teams—presumably those with more developmental minutes available—have been eyeballing Kuminga, and Golden State is nearing a point at which it either needs to let him spread his wings or flip him for someone who can fill a more significant role in the rotation. The Warriors can't slow-play him too long like they did with James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft who was effectively moved at the 2023 deadline to bring back defensive specialist Gary Payton II.

