Warriors Trade Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Drawing Interest 'From a Handful of Teams'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga wants a chance to step into the spotlight, and some teams are reportedly willing to provide the opportunity.

Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported a "handful of teams" have expressed interest in trading for the Golden State Warriors forward.

The Warriors' willingness to trade Kuminga is another question entirely. He's a 20-year-old bonafide role player who has flashed potential for much more during his two-year NBA career. There are plenty more reasons to keep Kuminga than to move on—especially with the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement significant restrictions on the league's spendiest teams.

Kuminga is due just $13.6 million over the next two seasons. He, along with Moses Moody, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Kevon Looney, are the exact type of cost-controlled assets the Warriors need to covet as their roster maneuverability becomes restricted.

Coming off Jordan Poole's contract and turning his $28 million cap hit into multiple players may be the likeliest scenario for Golden State's offseason, but it's anyone's guess how new general manager Mike Dunleavy will handle the roster.

Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season. He flashed improved range from distance, shooting 37.0 percent and remains a skilled finisher at the rim.

That said, he's clearly not earned the full trust of coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga averaged just 6.1 minutes per game in the playoffs after averaging 20.1 a night during the regular season.