Re-Sign or Move On?: Predicting the Outcome for Each MLB Team's Top Free Agent

Prediction: Move on

Right-hander Robert Stephenson made four consecutive appearances on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list during his time in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, peaking at No. 19 prior to the 2014 season.

However, things never quite clicked in the big leagues and he entered the 2023 season with a 4.90 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 312 career innings spanning 22 starts and 189 relief appearances.

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million deal during the offseason and he posted a 5.17 ERA in 18 appearances before he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in early June.

Never make a trade with the Rays for a seemingly underperforming pitcher.

Since the trade, he has a 2.43 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and a 53-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33.1 innings, and that could set him up for significant interest in free agency. Expect the Rays to let someone else pay him while they move on to the next low-cost reclamation project.