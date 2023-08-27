Joey Votto Wants to Play in 2024 MLB Season, Hopes to Remain With Reds

George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Faced with the possibility of becoming a free agent for the first time in his career, Joey Votto isn't looking to retire after the 2023 season.

Votto told Bob Nightengale of USA Today he wants to keep playing next season, with the hope he will be remain with the Cincinnati Reds.

Votto's future seemed up in the air coming into this season. He had surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in August 2022 that ended his year after just 91 games.

Speaking to MLB.com's Mark Sheldon during spring training, Votto explained he would retire if he wasn't able to play well.

"I mean this, seriously, I think I'm going to play well," he said. "I think I'm going to perform well offensively. If not, I'm going to retire. End of story."

Votto began this season on the injured list recovering from his surgery. He was activated on June 19 before the Reds' game against the Colorado Rockies.

The six-time All-Star has had mixed results since coming back. He still possesses good power with 13 homers, a .459 slugging percentage and the ability to draw walks with 20 free passes in 195 plate appearances, but his overall hitting leaves something to be desired.

Votto is on track to have the lowest batting average (.200), on-base percentage (.303) and highest strikeout rate (28.2 percent) of his career. He's been carefully managed, primarily playing against right-handed pitching, to minimize the risk of reinjuring his shoulder.

The Reds have a $20 million option on Votto's contract for 2024. It seems unlikely given his age (39; he will turn 40 on Sept. 10) and production they will bring him back next season at that number.

Votto has spent his entire professional career with the Reds. He was a second-round draft pick by the team in 2002 and made his big-league debut in 2007. The Toronto native won the NL MVP award in 2010, helped Cincinnati win two NL Central titles in 2010 and 2012 and make four playoff appearances so far in his career.