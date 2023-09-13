Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: 'I Don't Care' If People Don't Think I Can Throw Deep

Harry How/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa just turned in a dominant performance while leading the Miami Dolphins to a season-opening victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, so he has no time for the opinions of critics.

"I don't care," he told reporters when asked if he believes anyone still says he cannot throw the deep ball. "I mean, I don't care. 466. That's what 466 is if I can't throw it deep. Thanks."

Tagovailoa went 28-of-45 for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the 36-34 victory over the Chargers in arguably the best showing of any quarterback in Week 1 of the season.

While there was some concern about his health at the start of a new campaign after he suffered multiple concussions last season, he looked like an early MVP candidate and ready to go while picking apart the Los Angeles secondary.

Tyreek Hill hauled in 11 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns as his favorite target, while Waddle had four catches for 78 yards.