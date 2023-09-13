Adam Silver Wants NBA Players, Teams to 'Honor Their Contracts' amid Trade Requests

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NBA commissioner Adam Silver isn't a fan of trade requests such as the ones from Damian Lillard and James Harden this offseason.

"Don't like them, as a league," he told NBA insider Howard Beck (via insider Sean Highkin). "I want players and teams to both honor their contracts. I'm watching everything going on in Portland and Philadelphia and hoping they get resolved to everyone's satisfaction. I'm glad it seems to have calmed down as far as public discourse."

The futures of Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers and Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers have been dominant storylines throughout the offseason.

Harden turned heads when he called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" and said he "will never be a part of an organization that he's a part of" during a public appearance in China.

The NBA responded by fining him $100,000.

As for Lillard, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium recently reported he would only attend training camp for the Trail Blazers or Miami Heat. Charania also said that Lillard would want to be traded again if he was moved to a team outside of the Heat.

The idea of Lillard ending up in Miami has generated plenty of headlines all offseason, but the two sides have not come to terms on any agreement.

Despite Charania's most recent report, the NBA even issued a memo in July after interviewing Lillard and his agent, Aaron Goodwin. The memo said both confirmed that Lillard would play for any team that acquired him via trade and not just the Heat.

Lillard is under contract with the Trail Blazers through 2025-26 and then has a player option for 2026-27, so Portland is under no obligation to move the franchise icon if it chooses not to this offseason.