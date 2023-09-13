Bucs' Baker Mayfield Trolls Astros When Asked About Figuring Out Vikings' Signals

David Berding/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield may have figured out the Minnesota Vikings' hand signals in Week 1's victory, but he wants the world to know it did not come by nefarious means.

"I'm a Texas Rangers fan, not a Houston Astros fan," Mayfield quipped Wednesday.

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White revealed Mayfield figured out the Vikings' defensive schemes, which helped spur Tampa Bay's 20-17 victory.

"I just remember Bake came in the locker room, literally at halftime, he said, 'I got it. We got all these signals,'" White said on the Buccaneers Radio Network. "We're in there talking as an offense and he's like, 'I know all these signals. If they do this, they're going into Cover-2. If they do this, they're going into Cover-3. Every time I alert this and they do this signal, they're dropping back to this.' And I'm like, 'Wow, that's amazing.' … I was just listening to him and we were listening to him and we just kind of understood."

Even if Mayfield figured out the Vikings defense, it did not result in the most robust offensive performance. The Bucs quarterback finished with 173 yards and two touchdown passes while White was limited to 39 yards on 17 carries.

Mistakes by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, who had three turnovers, were the overwhelming reason for Tampa's victory. Minnesota produced 369 yards of offense compared to just 242 for Tampa, but the Bucs did not turn the ball over.