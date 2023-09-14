Is Steve Kerr the Right Team USA Head Coach for 2024 Olympics?

0 of 4

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA failing to medal at a major international basketball tournament is always going to be noteworthy.

Yes, countries from around the world have gotten better over the last couple decades. Yes, the United States has only won two of the last seven FIBA World Cups. And no, this roster didn't feature the best collection of American talent.

However, the game was invented in Massachusetts. Its best league, the NBA, is primarily operated in the U.S. And the country has dominated the men's and women's Olympic basketball tournaments since their introductions to the Games.

So, naturally, there are questions about why this squad failed in 2023. And while there's plenty of blame to go around, it's easy to settle on head coach Steve Kerr.

Plenty of slings and arrows on social media are pointed that way, but Team USA won't make any decision on Kerr's future based on that. It could, however, make a change ahead of the 2024 Olympics based on the performance this team just had.