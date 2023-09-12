NFL on Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Achilles Injuries Occur at Same Rate on Turf, Grass

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

In the wake of New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering a devastating torn Achilles in Monday's season opener, many players have called for the NFL to install grass at each stadium as opposed to artificial turf.

However, Jeff Miller, an NFL executive overseeing health & safety, said during a conference call on Tuesday that there is "no statistical difference in injury data going back to 2015 for Achilles injuries suffered on natural grass," per NFL Network's Judy Battista. Miller also pointed out that there were two Achilles tendon injuries in Week 1, and Rodgers suffered his on turf while Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles on grass.

Prior to the 2023 season, new turf was put down at MetLife Stadium. After an MRI confirmed that Rodgers' season was over, Jets cornerback D.J. Reed said on social media that there should be grass at every stadium:

Jets running back Breece Hall advocated for the same change after Monday's 22-16 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills:

It's clear that players are more comfortable playing on grass fields than they are on turf.

However, it sounds like the NFL isn't going to make any sweeping decisions anytime soon.