Colorado's Deion Sanders: Travis Hunter 'Has Proved His Dominance,' Earned 2-Way Role

Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Deion Sanders has received some criticism for his management of two-way phenom Travis Hunter through the first two weeks of the college football season, but the Colorado head coach believes the cornerback/wide receiver has earned his playing time.

"I know how to do it. I know how to monitor it. I know how to make sure that you are where you need to be," Sanders said, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura. "But the rule I have is that you must be dominant on one side of the ball before I allow you to go to the other side. You must be dominant. And I feel as though Travis had proved his dominance."

As a two-way player, Hunter has taken snaps both at cornerback and wide receiver for the Buffaloes this year.

In Colorado's Week 1 upset of TCU, Hunter played 129 snaps between offense and defense, catching 11 passes for 119 yards and posting one interception, three tackles and a pass breakup

He became the first Division I player in the past 20 seasons to have 100 receiving yards and a pick in the same game.

Through two games total, including a matchup against Nebraska on Saturday, Hunter has played 129 of 158 offensive snaps, 136 of 142 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps.

Given Sanders' comments, fans should expect Hunter to have a similar workload moving forward, especially as the budding star aims to take home the Heisman Trophy as the best player in college football.

Hunter and the Buffaloes will be back in action on Saturday against Colorado State in the Rocky Mountain Classic.