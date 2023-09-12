Warriors' Draymond Green: 'My Goal' Is to Help Chris Paul Get His 1st NBA Title

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

The Golden State Warriors will look different during the 2023-24 season following the addition of veteran point guard Chris Paul.

While Paul was a longtime rival of the team, the Warriors have welcomed him with open arms. Star forward Draymond Green, who was one of Paul's biggest detractors when they were opponents, told ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk that he's dedicating the upcoming campaign to helping Paul earn his first ring.

"I look at this as one of the most important years of my career," said Green, who is entering his 12th season. "... It's not to redeem anything about Draymond. My goal is that we can help Chris Paul get his first championship."

Green was asked how much he previously despised Paul on a scale of one to 10 and he made no secret of his initial feelings toward him.

"Eleven! I hated him," Green said. "Eleven! But I think that's also a sign of respect."

After winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years in 2022, the Warriors were bounced out of the playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals this past season. Green was a free agent this summer but chose to re-sign with Golden State, keeping its core intact alongside Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

It will be interesting to see how Paul is integrated into the Warriors' potent offense, but it's clear that Golden State is motivated to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy once again.