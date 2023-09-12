Eagles' Darius Slay Blasts MetLife Stadium's 'Trash' Turf After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles corner back Darius Slay has joined a growing list of NFL players to voice their frustrations with the field at MetLife Stadium following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury.

"I had high hopes for him being in a new jersey," Slay said of Rodgers, per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "But then MetLife, everyone knows bout that goddamn stadium. They need to get real grass. That's trash.

"It's obvious to see—a lot of guys have season-ending injuries there."

Rodgers reportedly tore his Achilles and was carted off the field during the New York Jets' first drive of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. He didn't complete a single pass as the injury occurred almost instantly.

The field at MetLife Stadium is notorious for contributing to player injuries.

During the 2020 season, five San Francisco 49ers players suffered lower-body injuries while playing the Jets in the Meadowlands. The injuries suffered by Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were season-ending.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Kyle Fuller also tore his ACL in a Week 1 matchup against the Jets at MetLife Stadium last season.

After years of complaints, the turf at MetLife Stadium was replaced ahead of the 2023 season. However, players have long pleaded for natural grass fields in the NFL in order to help prevent injuries.

"We wanted the NFL to protect the players with grass fields, but the NFL is more worried about making money," Jets wide receiver Randall Cobb said, per The Athletic. "Profit over people, it's always been the case. I've never been a fan of turf. That's my stance."

Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley added: "For me, the new turf is a lot softer, which I feel in the legs and knees. Like, my legs right now feel a lot better than on the turf last year. So then you feel like maybe it's improved, but at the end of the day, grass has always been the best."

Gang Green entered the 2023 season with high expectations and Super Bowl aspirations after acquiring Rodgers, a four-time MVP quarterback, from the Green Bay Packers during the offseason.

Those expectations have softened with the revelation that 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson will take over as the team's starting quarterback moving forward.