Texas vs. Alabama Draws 8.8M Viewers; Nebraska vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado at No. 2

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The biggest win for Texas Longhorns football in at least a decade turned out to be a massive ratings success.

ESPN noted Saturday's showdown between Texas and Alabama was the most-watched game of the week on all platforms with 8.8 million viewers between ESPN and ESPN 2.

Per Sports Media Watch, Deion Sanders' home debut as head coach of Colorado against Nebraska was the second-most watched game of the weekend with 8.73 million viewers.

It's not a surprise that Texas vs. Alabama would do big numbers. These are two of the most storied programs in college football. It was a rematch of their 2022 instant classic in Austin when the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory.

This time it was was No. 3 Alabama hosting 11th-ranked Texas at Bryant–Denny Stadium. Head coach Steve Sarkisian's team scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to seal a 34-24 victory.

It was Texas' first win over a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll since October 2010 against Nebraska. The Longhorns moved up to No. 4 in this week's AP Top 25 poll. It's the program's highest ranking since losing to Alabama in the 2009 BCS Championship Game.

The Prime Time effect is very real through two just two games at Colorado. The Buffaloes and Cornhuskers combined for a 5-19 record last season and have just one bowl appearance between them since 2017.

Sanders has turned Colorado into must-see television each week. The roster is loaded with exciting talent starting with quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way sensation Travis Hunter.

It was rough going for both teams throughout most of the first half. Colorado finally broke through with 13 points late in the second quarter and cruised to a 36-14 victory.

The Buffaloes have jumped up to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 thanks to their 2-0 start. It's the first time they have been ranked in the top 20 since October 2018.

ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder for Saturday's game between Colorado and Colorado State. This is the second straight week the Fox pregame show will be in the city, even though the game is being broadcast by ESPN.