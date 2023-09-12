NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Expressed Dislike of Jets' Cut-Block Plays Prior to Injury

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Expressed Dislike of Jets' Cut-Block Plays Prior to InjurySeptember 12, 2023
In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' ankle injury, the four-time NFL MVP was apparently unhappy about some of the blocking techniques implemented by the New York Jets going into the season.
Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini, Rodgers made it known to Jets coaches he didn't like play calls that utilized cut-blocks from the offensive line because they didn't allow him to extend plays.
Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt
Aaron Rodgers had expressed to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> coaches that he doesn't like the play-calls involving the cut-blocks because he can't extend the play and it forces him to get rid of the ball quickly, sources tell me and <a href="https://twitter.com/DMRussini?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DMRussini</a>. <br><br>It failed twice on his four drop-backs — one resulted in…
Connor Hughes of SNY.tv added there was a "feeling" throughout the summer that Rodgers would be able to overcome the play-calling by changing things he didn't like.
Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes
I have heard throughout the summer concerns with the offensive play calling. The feeling was that Aaron Rodgers was going to overcome it — adjust it as need be. He simply changed, and changed often, what he didn't like. <br><br>This, though, is alarming. Your QB expressing concerns… <a href="https://t.co/YsqAq6SCA3">https://t.co/YsqAq6SCA3</a>
