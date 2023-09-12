NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Expressed Dislike of Jets' Cut-Block Plays Prior to Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

In the wake of Aaron Rodgers' ankle injury, the four-time NFL MVP was apparently unhappy about some of the blocking techniques implemented by the New York Jets going into the season.

Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt and Dianna Russini, Rodgers made it known to Jets coaches he didn't like play calls that utilized cut-blocks from the offensive line because they didn't allow him to extend plays.

Connor Hughes of SNY.tv added there was a "feeling" throughout the summer that Rodgers would be able to overcome the play-calling by changing things he didn't like.

