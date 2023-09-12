Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones' Contract Worth Up to $25M After Incentives

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After agreeing to a new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, details of Chris Jones' agreement have come out.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones' base salary of $19.5 million will remain the same, and he can earn up to $25 million with incentives.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach issued a statement on Monday confirming the agreement with Jones:

"Chris is an elite player in this league and over the last seven years, he's really developed into a leader on our team. He's been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform. I'd like to thank Chris and his representation, Michael and Jason Katz, for their desire and patience to get this done. Through this process two things were obvious, Chris wanted to be a Chief and the Katz brothers worked diligently on his behalf."

Jones had been holding out since the start of training camp as he sought a new deal from the Chiefs. The Athletic's Nate Taylor reported in July that the four-time Pro Bowler was seeking a contract worth $30 million per season, but the Chiefs were unwilling to meet his asking price.

As a result of not being in training camp and missing Week 1, Jones racked up fines totaling roughly $3.6 million. He responded to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about his fines by noting he "got it all back" through the new deal.

Even though league rules prevent the Chiefs from rescinding Jones' fines, the types of incentives in the deal can make it easy for him to recoup that money.

While both sides got what they want in the short-term from this deal, the Chiefs have to feel good about things. They get back their best defensive player by giving him a little bit more money this season without having to add any additional years to his contract and retain the ability to place the franchise tag on him next offseason.

Jones, who at one point threatened to hold out until Week 8, could potentially be back on the field for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City's defense allowed 368 yards to the Detroit Lions in Thursday's 21-20 loss without Jones. The 29-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team last season after racking up 29 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks in 17 starts.