College Football Week 3 Odds: Predicting Top Bets Against the Spread

Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Backyard Brawl is one of the best games Week 3 has to offer.

The Pittsburgh Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers renewed their rivalry after an 11-year absence last season, and this season's clash is projected to be one of the closest games on Saturday.

Pittsburgh experienced better fortunes under Pat Narduzzi than West Virginia has under Neal Brown, so the expectation is the Panthers will be better prepared to win in Morgantown.

West Virginia did not look great in its season opener against another foe from Pennsylvania in the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Although West Virginia is only a one-point underdog against Pitt, the Panthers could pull away with a double-digit lead if the Mountaineers play like they did in Week 1.

The Backyard Brawl is one of the few games with a ton of intrigue in Week 3. You may need to go deep into the betting board to pick out the best bets of week because of all the lopsided matchups.