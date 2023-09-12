College Football Week 3 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

1 of 3

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Purdue had one of the more interesting starts to the season.

Purdue dropped its opener at home to the Fresno State Bulldogs and then went on the road to beat the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Purdue team we saw in Week 2 should be the one we see for the rest of the season, and that gives us a good idea of how the Boilermakers will compete with Syracuse in Week 3.

Syracuse produced two blowout wins over the Colgate Raiders and Western Michigan Broncos that taught us very little about its 2023 identity.

At least we know both teams have experienced quarterbacks with Garrett Shrader at Cuse and Hudson Card at Purdue.

Shrader led the Orange to a three-point win over Purdue at home last season. A reversal of that result is possible at night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue righted the ship against Virginia Tech and it should be motivated to win at home after suffering the rough loss to Fresno State.

Look for Card to have a strong day in the pocket and to be complemented by running back Devin Mockobee, who had 95 yards on 21 carries against Virginia Tech.

The Boilermakers could also be buoyed by a home crowd at night, and that could make up the 2.5-point difference on the spread in a game that looks even on paper.