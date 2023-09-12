NFL Fans Call for Tom Brady to Join the Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Elsa/Getty Images

Football fans are quick to move on to the next thing.

And after watching Aaron Rodgers go down on the New York Jets' first drive of the season Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, they were calling on the organization to go out and sign another legendary signal caller to save the Jets' season.

Tom Brady.

Especially if Rodgers is going to be out for an extended period of time—potentially even the entire season depending on the severity of the injury—then it's only natural for speculation about Brady would arise given his recent retirement.

He already came back from retirement one time before, but seems pretty committed to it this time around.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was in New England on Sunday as he was being honored during the New England Patriots' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It'd be pretty funny to watch the goat join a team that he terrorized for nearly two decades as he dominated the AFC East while with the Patriots.

In addition to the retirement, there'd be further complications in trying to bring Brady to the Big Apple, especially since he now has an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

Peyton and Eli Manning still discussed it as a possibility during their broadcast Monday:

Other NFL fans also clamored for Brady's return to the gridiron so he could play for the Jets.

The chatter around Brady will probably peak over the coming weeks and it'll certainly be the story of the year if it does come true.

Until then, however, Jets fans better buckle up for the Zach Wilson experience once again.