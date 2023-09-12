X

    NFL Fans Call for Tom Brady to Join the Jets After Aaron Rodgers Injury

    Francisco RosaSeptember 12, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Football fans are quick to move on to the next thing.

    And after watching Aaron Rodgers go down on the New York Jets' first drive of the season Monday night against the Buffalo Bills, they were calling on the organization to go out and sign another legendary signal caller to save the Jets' season.

    Tom Brady.

    Especially if Rodgers is going to be out for an extended period of time—potentially even the entire season depending on the severity of the injury—then it's only natural for speculation about Brady would arise given his recent retirement.

    He already came back from retirement one time before, but seems pretty committed to it this time around.

    The seven-time Super Bowl champion was in New England on Sunday as he was being honored during the New England Patriots' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

    It'd be pretty funny to watch the goat join a team that he terrorized for nearly two decades as he dominated the AFC East while with the Patriots.

    In addition to the retirement, there'd be further complications in trying to bring Brady to the Big Apple, especially since he now has an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

    Peyton and Eli Manning still discussed it as a possibility during their broadcast Monday:

    Omaha Productions @OmahaProd

    "Tom Brady going to the Jets would be illegal." <a href="https://t.co/QJ3Mg1HRMJ">pic.twitter.com/QJ3Mg1HRMJ</a>

    Other NFL fans also clamored for Brady's return to the gridiron so he could play for the Jets.

    nick wright @getnickwright

    If Rodgers' injury is as bad as this halftime show is making it sound like it is, then there's only one possible answer:<br><br>Tom Brady to the Jets.

    kemba @DeetoDC

    Tom Brady has a chance to do the funniest thing ever <a href="https://t.co/J1R9QxagjU">https://t.co/J1R9QxagjU</a>

    ColdToronto @ColdTorontoCeo

    Jets might as well call Tom Brady

    Marcus A Realist @BrownsStoics216

    Tom Brady warming up in the <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> bullpen…

    Jordan Stauber @JordanStauber

    Jets are just one Hall of Fame QB (Tom Brady) away from winning the Super Bowl...

    austin @AustinJRoberts

    Tom Brady to the Jets?

    Eric Penkala @EricPenkala

    If Aaron Rodgers is done for the year… the Jets have to at least make a pitch to Tom Brady, right?

    MLFootball @_MLFootball

    If Aaron Rodgers will miss the season, the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> should give Tom Brady a call and see if he would be willing to come back.

    Art Stapleton @art_stapleton

    Tom Brady taking the Jets to the Super Bowl would be freakin' awesome.

    Anthony F. Irwin @AnthonyIrwinLA

    Ok hear me out. Tom Brady, New York Jet

    Bob Kravitz @bkravitz

    If I'm the Jets, I'm kicking the tires on Tim Brady.

    James Kratch @JamesKratch

    The Jets have to call Tom Brady, right?

    The chatter around Brady will probably peak over the coming weeks and it'll certainly be the story of the year if it does come true.

    Until then, however, Jets fans better buckle up for the Zach Wilson experience once again.