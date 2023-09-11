Falcons vs. Jaguars to Be Animated as 'Toy Story' in Real Time on Alternate Broadcast

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Are you a football fan who thought the only thing missing from NFL broadcasts was animation showing what Trevor Lawrence would look like throwing a touchdown pass as a Toy Story character?

Well, you're in luck.

ESPN announced Monday that it will offer a broadcast of the Oct. 1 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in a real-time animation style. Toy Story Funday Football will recreate the action using NFL's Next Gen Stats player tracking data and show it in Andy's room from the famous Pixar movie:

It will air on Disney+ and ESPN+ with an animated field that resembles that of Wembley Stadium in London, where the game will take place.

Many of the movie's iconic characters, such as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, will be part of the broadcast. What's more, the announcement explained "all the surrounding aspects of the game—announcers, graphics, scoreboard, penalty announcements, celebrations, and more—will all embrace the Toy Story-themed offering in their packaging and delivery."

On the actual field, the Jaguars will be playing in their first of back-to-back games in London. They will face the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 8 the following week.

There is no word yet on which team Woody or Buzz Lightyear will be cheering for when the Jaguars and Falcons take the field.