NFL Week 2 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders
Week 1 of the 2023 season may have just wrapped, but it's already time to start looking ahead to Week 2. Fans have another full slate that starts with Thursday's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
Those so inclined will have no shortage of betting options this week, from money lines to over/unders and daily fantasy sports (DFS) games. Here, we'll dive into one of the more nuanced—and extremely fun—betting options: The parlay.
For those uninitiated, a parlay involves packaging multiple bets from the same game or across multiple contests. For example, picking the Cleveland Browns +2, the Detroit Lions +4 and the Dallas Cowboys -3.5 would have been a winning Week 1 parlay.
Here, we'll dive into the Week 2 schedule and identify three parlays that feel like relatively safe options at this point in the week.
Three-Game Parlay
Green Bay Packers -1 Versus Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs -3 Versus Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions -5.5 Versus Seattle Seahawks
Based on the early lines, these are three favorites to feel pretty good about.
The Green Bay Packers handled the Chicago Bears in a 38-20 win on Sunday. Two things stood out in that game—the confident play of quarterback Jordan Love and an improved defense against Chicago's ground game.
The Atlanta Falcons are still very much a team that leans on the run, and the Falcons also surrendered 154 ground yards to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Expect the Packers to control the clock, get a few big plays from Love and escape Atlanta with a win.
The Kansas City Chiefs also feel like a safe pick, as star tight end Travis Kelce is likely to return following a 10-day break. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be fully focused after dropping their opener, and with Kelce in the mix, they shouldn't have as many offensive miscues in Week 2.
Presumably, defensive tackle Chris Jones will also be back in action for the Chiefs after agreeing to a new contract on Monday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be tough at home, but Kansas City should win by at least a field goal.
The Detroit Lions are probably the most risky pick of the trio, as the potential for a letdown is real. However, Dan Campbell has traditionally done a great job of keeping Detroit on track, and the Lions will battle a Seattle Seahawks team that got embarrassed defensively in Week 1.
Despite not having Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams racked up 426 total yards, 334 passing yards and 30 points against Seattle. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. should fare just as well against the Seahawks' retooled defense in Week 2.
Expect Detroit to win by a touchdown at home.
Single-Game Parlay
Green Bay Packers -1 Versus Atlanta Falcons
Green Bay Packers -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to Win Outright
Packers and Falcons Over 40.5 Points
The Falcons may emerge as a playoff-relevant team this season, but they were too inconsistent offensively in Week 1 to trust against a Green Bay team that looked terrific.
Week 1 can be deceiving, but Green Bay should emerge with a win. Since this game is essentially a pick-'em, doubling up with the money line is a very logical option. If the Packers win, there's a very good chance that they win by more than a point.
The early week over/under of 40.5 points also feels extremely low, and it might have a little something to do with the hamstring injury that caused Packers running back Aaron Jones to exit Sunday's contest.
The good news for Green Bay is that the injury does not appear to be serious.
"I've pulled my hamstring before, so I didn't really feel a pull. Just a little bite," Jones said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.
There will be enough offensive playmakers in this game to reach 41 points.
Once it becomes clearer that Jones will suit up against Atlanta, the line and the over/under are likely to increase. Now is the perfect time to jump on the early odds for this one.
Over/Under Parlay
Packers and Falcons Over 40.5 Points
Bengals and Ravens Under 46.5 Points
Browns and Steelers Under 40.5 Points
Fans looking to package the Packers/Falcons over/under bet with a couple of others have two relatively safe options.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens appear headed for the early under at 46.5 points. Cincinnati mustered a mere three points against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. While weather conditions and a little rust on the part of Joe Burrow were factors, Cincinnati isn't likely to suddenly explode in Week 2.
Burrow missed the entire 2022 offseason too, and the Bengals were sluggish over their first two games, scoring 37 combined points. The Baltimore Ravens, meanwhile, scored only 25 against the Houston Texans and have lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a torn Achilles.
Perhaps the Texans are being discounted a bit here, but the Bengals appear to have a much better defense than Houston's. This feels a lot more like a 20-17 type of game than an AFC North shootout.
Neither of last year's Bengals-Ravens matchups reached 46 points.
The Browns offense also struggled in Week 1, and a Monday night game on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers isn't going to help matters. Cleveland's defense played terrifically against Cincinnati, though, and should corral a Steelers offense that scored only once against the San Francisco 49ers.
The Browns aren't the 49ers, but Cleveland's defense still has top-five potential. This should be another defensive battle between two teams still searching for an offensive identity.
