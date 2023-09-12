NFL Week 2 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers -1 Versus Atlanta Falcons



Kansas City Chiefs -3 Versus Jacksonville Jaguars

Detroit Lions -5.5 Versus Seattle Seahawks

Based on the early lines, these are three favorites to feel pretty good about.



The Green Bay Packers handled the Chicago Bears in a 38-20 win on Sunday. Two things stood out in that game—the confident play of quarterback Jordan Love and an improved defense against Chicago's ground game.



The Atlanta Falcons are still very much a team that leans on the run, and the Falcons also surrendered 154 ground yards to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. Expect the Packers to control the clock, get a few big plays from Love and escape Atlanta with a win.



The Kansas City Chiefs also feel like a safe pick, as star tight end Travis Kelce is likely to return following a 10-day break. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be fully focused after dropping their opener, and with Kelce in the mix, they shouldn't have as many offensive miscues in Week 2.



Presumably, defensive tackle Chris Jones will also be back in action for the Chiefs after agreeing to a new contract on Monday.



The Jacksonville Jaguars will be tough at home, but Kansas City should win by at least a field goal.



The Detroit Lions are probably the most risky pick of the trio, as the potential for a letdown is real. However, Dan Campbell has traditionally done a great job of keeping Detroit on track, and the Lions will battle a Seattle Seahawks team that got embarrassed defensively in Week 1.



Despite not having Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams racked up 426 total yards, 334 passing yards and 30 points against Seattle. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Co. should fare just as well against the Seahawks' retooled defense in Week 2.



Expect Detroit to win by a touchdown at home.

