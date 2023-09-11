Deion Sanders: 'I Had No Idea' About Viral Shedeur-Nebraska Video Until After Game

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Deion Sanders was as surprised as everyone else about his son Shedeur's viral moment before Saturday's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach saw his team take down Nebraska, 36-14, to improve to 2-0 on the season. Shedeur—the team's star quarterback—stepped in when the Cornhuskers met before the game on the Buffaloes' logo.

In an appearance on FS1's Undisputed, Deion Sanders said that he wasn't even aware of the situation until after the game.

"I didn't hear about that until I saw it on Shedeur's presser," Sanders said. "I didn't know all of that transpired, I had no idea."

Sanders then said that Shedeur's celebration after his rushing touchdown, which saw the quarterback rip off his helmet and take a little strut, gave him a look into his son's motivation to beat the Cornhuskers.

"I turned into dad for a minute," Sanders said. "I said, 'Son you cannot do that, you cannot take off your helmet.' He said 'Dad, it's personal' and he ran off."

Shedeur shed light on the moment in his postgame press conference, stating he felt that Cornhuskers coach Matt Rhule showed a lack of respect for Deion and the Buffaloes program. The gathering on the logo was another example of that.

If that provided any extra motivation for Shedeur, it clearly showed.

Sanders had another excellent day, going 31-42 for 393 yards and two touchdowns in addition to his rushing score. His effort helped the Buffaloes officially double their win total from 2022 and they continue to be a major storyline for the college football season.

The Buffaloes have another out-of-conference game next week against Colorado State before they enter Pac-12 play. The conference gauntlet comes swinging right out of the gate as Colorado will have to face No. 13 Oregon and No. 5 USC in back-to-back games to start the conference schedule.