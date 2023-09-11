X

    Report: NBA Board of Governors Expected to Vote on New Load Management Policy

    Joseph Zucker, September 11, 2023

    David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

    The NBA may not be done attempting to curb the increasing trend of "load management" for the league's biggest names.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the NBA Competition Committee is weighing amendments to the rules regarding player rest.

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    Under current discussions among team and league personnel, a star is defined by someone who's made an All-Star or All-NBA team in the past three seasons, sources said. <a href="https://t.co/2WBe1BPrUG">https://t.co/2WBe1BPrUG</a>

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    The NBA will have ability to sanction teams with bigger financial fines for violations of the resting rules, sources said. <a href="https://t.co/ZOQjJpoNaD">https://t.co/ZOQjJpoNaD</a>

    Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

    Under new rules, teams would be fined $100K for a first violation, $250K for a second violation and $1 million more than the previous penalty for each additional violation, sources tell ESPN. <a href="https://t.co/ZOQjJpoNaD">https://t.co/ZOQjJpoNaD</a>

