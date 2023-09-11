NFL Scout Praises Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy as 'A Better Moving Kirk Cousins'

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy drew a comparison to a four-time Pro Bowler thanks in part to his performance in his team's 35-7 win over UNLV.

ESPN's Matt Miller reported a scout from an AFC team described McCarthy as "a better moving Kirk Cousins."

"McCarthy carves up defenses with touch and timing, and he did so Saturday with 22-of-25 passing for 278 yards, two touchdowns and an QBR of 96.1," Miller wrote. "He stacks up as a late first-rounder on my board and is climbing in the race for QB3 behind Caleb Williams and Drake Maye."

Through two games, the junior signal-caller has thrown for 558 yards and five touchdowns while completing 87.3 percent of his throws.

The efficiency—he boasts a 202.5 passer rating—is what stands out considering how heavily Michigan was favored against the Rebels and East Carolina in its opener. The Wolverines were up 20-plus points at halftime of both contests, so they didn't need to lean on the passing game too much in the second halves.

Because of how much grief he has received throughout his career, some may not see a comparison to Cousins as all that flattering. But the Minnesota Vikings quarterback has finished with 4,000 or more passing yards in seven of the last eight years.

There's a reason the 35-year-old has earned $231.7 million in the NFL. He may not be elite at his position, but being consistently pretty good can go a long way.

Being a slightly improved version of Cousins would put McCarthy on a path to being a Day 1 selection in the 2024 NFL draft.