NFL Execs Compare Deion Sanders to Sean McVay; Would Be 'Unbelievable' in NFL in FA

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In just two games as head coach at the University of Colorado, Deion Sanders has already taken college football by storm, and there is a belief among NFL executives that he could do something similar at the next level.

Mike Sando of The Athletic spoke to multiple anonymous NFL execs about Sanders' NFL prospects, and one compared him to Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean McVay due to their unique paths and high level of intelligence:

"It will change the considerations, but there's only one Deion. So it's going to be just like, 'I want Sean McVay' and then I hire an offensive play-calling head coach who is nothing like McVay really. In that regard, McVay and Deion are the same. They are super smart, they came through a completely different path and point of view. McVay was around it his whole life with his grandfather being a 49ers executive, so he is just smarter and understands the game better."

A second executive praised Sanders' smarts as well and suggested that he would thrive in terms of convincing free agents to play for him:

"Deion is the guy who switches teams and wins Super Bowls with both and works the system in free agency before anyone else did it. He has been one step ahead the whole time. Just think how good he would be [as a head coach] in free agency. It would be unbelievable. 'Hey, this is what we are going to do, this is how you are going to be used,' and the dude is so smart, you believe him more than you believe the coordinators."

Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and considered one of the greatest cornerbacks of all time, as he earned eight Pro Bowl nods, six first-team All-Pro selections, two Super Bowl rings and one NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award during his 14-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington and Baltimore Ravens.

He was one of the first superstar players to truly use free agency to his advantage, as he signed a one-year deal with the Niners and won a Super Bowl in 1994 before signing with the Cowboys the next offseason and then winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.

After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS Jackson State, Sanders jumped at the opportunity to join the FBS ranks at Colorado, and early returns have been spectacular.

The Buffaloes upset the defending national runner-up in TCU on the road in Week 1 by a 45-42 score, and they followed it up with a 36-14 home win over Nebraska on Saturday.

At 2-0, Colorado has already eclipsed its win total of one from last season, and Coach Prime is a big reason why.

Aside from his coaching ability, his recruiting chops have clearly turned the program around on a dime, as he brought in elite recruits such as two-way star Travis Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Given his history as a player, personality and high level of success, Sanders is likely a coach who many NFL players would love to compete under as well.

It is unclear if the NFL is on Deion's mind or in his future, but given how quickly he has taken to coaching in the college ranks, it is fair to assume he could also have success at the professional level.