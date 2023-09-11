College Football Picks Week 3: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25September 11, 2023
College Football Picks Week 3: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25
The third Saturday in September produced plenty of classic games between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators.
The 2023 meeting between the SEC East rivals is one of the feature games on a weak Week 3 slate, but it may not go down as one of the most memorable contests in the history of the rivalry.
Tennessee enters the matchup with a large advantage over the Gators when it comes to its spot in the AP Top 25 and the talent it will put on the field.
Josh Heupel's team is in search of its first winning streak against Florida since 2003 and 2004, while Florida needs a signature win after its Week 1 failure in Utah.
The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers also kick off their SEC schedules on Saturday. LSU faces a potentially tricky road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while the top-ranked Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Week 3 Top 25 Schedule and Odds
Saturday, September 16
All times ET; For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
No. 3 Florida State (-28.5) at Boston College (Noon, ABC)
No. 7 Penn State (-16) at Illinois (Noon, Fox)
No. 14 LSU (-10) at Mississippi State (Noon, ESPN)
No. 15 Kansas State (-5.5) at Missouri (Noon, SEC Network)
Weber State at No. 12 Utah (2 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network)
Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame (-33) (2:30 p.m., NBC)
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia (-27) (3:30 p.m., CBS)
No. 10 Alabama (-32) at South Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)
San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State (-23.5) (3:30 p.m., FS1)
No. 19 Oklahoma (-26.5) at Tulsa (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)
Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina (-6.5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Northwestern at No. 21 Duke (-19.5) (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)
Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa (-27) (3:30 p.m., BTN)
Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State (-27.5) (4 p.m., Fox)
No. 8 Washington (-16) at Michigan State (5 p.m., Peacock)
Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
No. 11 Tennessee (-7) at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)
Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan (-39.5) (7:30 p.m., BTN)
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss (-19.5) (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)
Wyoming at No. 4 Texas (-28.5) (8 p.m., Longhorn Network)
Hawai'i at No. 13 Oregon (-37.5) (8 p.m., Pac-12 Network)
Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado (-23.5) (10 p.m., ESPN)
No. 11 Tennessee (-7) at Florida
Tennessee feels like it is way more than a touchdown ahead of Florida in terms of progress over the last few years.
Heupel was a home-run hire and last year's success under Hendon Hooker catapulted the Vols into another echelon of college football.
The Vols need Joe Milton to extend that success into SEC play in 2023. He should have ample opportunities to thrive against Florida's defense.
The Gators fell by 13 on the road to the Utah Utes in their opener and then blew out the McNeese Cowboys in Week 2.
Florida bounced back nicely from its opening loss, but we learned nothing about its 2023 team in the 42-point triumph over an FCS program.
Billy Napier could use a win over Tennessee badly as the pressure mounts on his head coaching job, but the Gators may not have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the Vols.
Tennessee put up 24 more yards per game and recorded 19 more points to start the season. Its offense is more than capable of producing a few big plays to put Florida at a quick disadvantage that it can't recover from.
Milton holds a clear edge over Graham Mertz at quarterback, and unless Mertz morphs into one of the best signal-callers in the country, the Vols should take full advantage of the quarterback battle.
No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State (+10)
LSU feels like it is stepping into a potentially sticky situation in Starkville.
The Tigers stumbled in their opener against the Florida State Seminoles in a semi-road game in Orlando.
Jayden Daniels and Co. need to prove they can put the opening loss behind them and beat a SEC foe on the road.
Mississippi State is not expected to be the best team in the SEC, but it will show fight, as it proved in the Week 2 home win over the Arizona Wildcats.
The Bulldogs possess a ton of experience under center in Will Rogers, who should be able to take advantage of a LSU defense that conceded 45 points to Florida State.
Mississippi State's biggest key is to force multiple turnovers. That made the difference against Arizona, and that could at least keep it competitive with LSU.
Daniels was intercepted once and sacked four times against Florida State. He can deal with Mississippi State's pressure and still win the game, but he may not run away with a multi-score victory.
South Carolina (+27) at No. 1 Georgia
Georgia's first real test of the 2023 season comes in the form of one of its six SEC East rivals.
South Carolina probably is not beating Georgia inside Sanford Stadium, but it could stay within four touchdowns.
The Gamecocks averaged 408 total yards per game to start the season, so there is hope they can at least move the ball and score some points.
Georgia cruised through its first two contests against FCS and Group of Five foes. It outscored those opponents by a combined 93-10.
The entrance into SEC play provides a new challenge for quarterback Carson Beck and a slew of defenders who took over for NFL draft picks.
Georgia was a bit sluggish in the first quarter last week against the Ball State Cardinals, and there is no guarantee it can explode for 31 points in the second period against a conference rival to put the game away before halftime.
If UGA starts slow again, South Carolina can at least hang around behind Spencer Rattler and make life difficult on the two-time reigning national champion.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.