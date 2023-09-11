College Football Picks Week 3: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

0 of 4

Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The third Saturday in September produced plenty of classic games between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators.

The 2023 meeting between the SEC East rivals is one of the feature games on a weak Week 3 slate, but it may not go down as one of the most memorable contests in the history of the rivalry.

Tennessee enters the matchup with a large advantage over the Gators when it comes to its spot in the AP Top 25 and the talent it will put on the field.

Josh Heupel's team is in search of its first winning streak against Florida since 2003 and 2004, while Florida needs a signature win after its Week 1 failure in Utah.

The Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers also kick off their SEC schedules on Saturday. LSU faces a potentially tricky road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while the top-ranked Bulldogs host the South Carolina Gamecocks.