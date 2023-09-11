College Football Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the ScheduleSeptember 11, 2023
College Football Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule
The Penn State Nittany Lions and Florida State Seminoles reside in the same situation in Week 3 of the college football season.
The pair of top 10 teams are heavy favorites on the road against weaker programs ahead of massive games in Week 4.
Penn State opens its Big Ten slate against the Illinois Fighting Illini, while Florida State visits the Boston College Golden Eagles to kick off its ACC slate.
Both teams could have their eyes on the future since the Iowa Hawkeyes await Penn State in Week 4 and Florida State visits the Clemson Tigers.
However, both programs are more than capable of bursting out to large leads and holding on to them to cover the spread in Week 3 before putting full focus on Week 4.
The Duke Blue Devils are not in look-ahead mode, but they can still follow the same game plan as Penn State and Florida State to cover a double-digit spread on Saturday.
No. 7 Penn State (-16) at Illinois
For the latest lines on these games, go to DraftKings.
Saturday, Noon ET, Fox
Penn State methodically carved apart its first two opponents.
The Nittany Lions relied on Drew Allar's connection with KeAndre Lambert-Smith to take care of the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The running back tandem of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 150 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Week 2 win over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
James Franklin's team can put everything together in Week 3 to make a statement in its first true road game.
Illinois was gashed in the first half of its two games against the Toledo Rockets and Kansas Jayhawks.
Bret Bielema's side needed a second-half comeback to beat Toledo in Week 1 and to make the Week 2 loss to Kansas look respectable.
Illinois conceded 40 first-half points and it allowed 477.5 total yards per game, a whopping 233 more yards per contest than Penn State gave up.
Penn State should break out to a multi-score advantage before halftime. A first-half spread bet, when it becomes available, may be worth looking into as well.
A perfect first half for the Nittany Lions could see them up by 21 or more points and that may allow some of their stars to rest in the fourth quarter ahead of Iowa's visit to Happy Valley.
No. 3 Florida State (-28.5) at Boston College
Saturday, Noon ET, ABC
Boston College is in the running for the most underwhelming Power Five program through two weeks.
The Golden Eagles fell at home to the Northern Illinois Huskies in Week 1 and barely beat the Holy Cross Crusaders, a FCS side, in Chestnut Hill in Week 2.
Boston College is not capable of luring Florida State into a trap game, even if the Seminoles focus a bit on the Week 4 trip to Clemson.
The Jordan Travis-led FSU offense averaged 524 total yards and 55.5 points per game in its opening two games.
Boston College is coming off a win, but it conceded two 100-yard rushing performances to Holy Cross.
Florida State averaged 220.5 yards per game on the ground in its wins over the LSU Tigers and Southern Miss Golden Eagles.
FSU's stable of running backs, led by Trey Benson, is in line to have a bigger day than Travis will through the air.
As with Penn State, a look into the first-half spread is worth it as well with FSU. The Seminoles could be up by 35-40 points at halftime and hold on to that edge in the second half as the far superior team in its matchup.
Northwestern at No. 21 Duke (-19.5)
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Duke was last on our minds during its upset win over Clemson.
The Blue Devils quietly got through Week 2 with a win over the Lafayette Leopards of the FCS Patriot League.
The biggest takeaway from both of Duke's wins was its defensive play. Mike Elko's team held both foes to one touchdown each.
The remarkable defensive efforts allowed Riley Leonard and the offense to break open some big advantages.
Leonard is going up against a Northwestern Wildcats defense that allowed 302 total yards per contest to start the season.
Do not get caught up in Northwestern's Week 2 win over the UTEP Miners. The Wildcats were supposed to win that game at home.
The Wildcats' Week 1 defeat to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, in which they scored seven points, is a better indicator of what team will show up to Wallace Wade Stadium.
Leonard has 311 passing yards and is one of three Duke players with over 100 rushing yards.
He can hit the Northwestern defense in both aspects of the offense, and if he continues to receive support in the run game from Jordan Waters and Jaquez Moore, the Blue Devils should cruise to their third victory.
Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.