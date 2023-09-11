College Football Odds Week 3: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

0 of 3

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Florida State Seminoles reside in the same situation in Week 3 of the college football season.

The pair of top 10 teams are heavy favorites on the road against weaker programs ahead of massive games in Week 4.

Penn State opens its Big Ten slate against the Illinois Fighting Illini, while Florida State visits the Boston College Golden Eagles to kick off its ACC slate.

Both teams could have their eyes on the future since the Iowa Hawkeyes await Penn State in Week 4 and Florida State visits the Clemson Tigers.

However, both programs are more than capable of bursting out to large leads and holding on to them to cover the spread in Week 3 before putting full focus on Week 4.

The Duke Blue Devils are not in look-ahead mode, but they can still follow the same game plan as Penn State and Florida State to cover a double-digit spread on Saturday.