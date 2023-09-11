Daniel Jones, Giants Mocked by NFL Fans During 40-0 Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Sunday night was Daniel Jones' opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong.

Instead, the question marks surrounding the New York Giants quarterback is bigger than ever following the team's blowout 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

After a promising first drive that ended with a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Dallas' Noah Igbinoghene, the rest of the night only got worse for Jones and the rest of the Giants' offense.

Jones looked like a deer in headlights for the rest of the night as his offensive line could not hold up against an onslaught of pressure from the Cowboys' pass rusher, namely Micah Parsons, who was a menace all night long.

As a result, Jones had two first half turnovers, including a pick six after Saquon Barkley took a big hit.

Jones finished with just 104 passing yards to go along with two interceptions in what was by far the worst performance of his career.

It was a bad look for a guy that is fresh off of signing a massive four-year, $160 million deal this past offseason.

And football fans were having a great time calling out the Giants and Jones for the putrid performance on the big stage.

Jones and the Giants will try to bounce back in Week 2 with a much easier matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday. They'll be looking to wash off what was a nightmarish start to a season that had high expectations.