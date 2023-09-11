X

    Daniel Jones, Giants Mocked by NFL Fans During 40-0 Loss to Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    Francisco RosaSeptember 11, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys sacks Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Sunday night was Daniel Jones' opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong.

    Instead, the question marks surrounding the New York Giants quarterback is bigger than ever following the team's blowout 40-0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at MetLife Stadium.

    After a promising first drive that ended with a blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown by Dallas' Noah Igbinoghene, the rest of the night only got worse for Jones and the rest of the Giants' offense.

    Jones looked like a deer in headlights for the rest of the night as his offensive line could not hold up against an onslaught of pressure from the Cowboys' pass rusher, namely Micah Parsons, who was a menace all night long.

    As a result, Jones had two first half turnovers, including a pick six after Saquon Barkley took a big hit.

    Jones finished with just 104 passing yards to go along with two interceptions in what was by far the worst performance of his career.

    It was a bad look for a guy that is fresh off of signing a massive four-year, $160 million deal this past offseason.

    And football fans were having a great time calling out the Giants and Jones for the putrid performance on the big stage.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    THIS COWBOYS PICK-6 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/0MWfZ8cXgf">pic.twitter.com/0MWfZ8cXgf</a>

    Greg Johnson @gregp_j

    Pass protection has been terrible, but 160 million dollar man Daniel Jones can't be making throwaways like that in Year 5.<br><br>Giants haven't lost by more than 24 during this stretch of Cowboys winning 11 of 12 ... it's now 26-0 with 8:03 left in the 2nd quarter.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Daniel Jones out there seeing ghosts <a href="https://t.co/UE6jVeELdi">pic.twitter.com/UE6jVeELdi</a>

    Lord Brunson tweets @lord_brunson

    Daniel Jones stole that 40 mil<br>In the offseason 😂😂

    Mikerophone @MikerophoneNFL

    Where's all of the Giant fans who were saying Daniel Jones deserved to be paid as much as Dak because he's better 🤷‍♂️

    Master @MasterTes

    THEY PAID DANIEL JONES $40M A YEAR 😭😭😭😭😭😭

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    That interception wasn't supposed to be the play Daniel Jones made anymore. Throws like that were why Joe Schoen, front office were ready to move on from him. Thought it was a thing of the past. <br><br>This has been quite the regression for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>.

    Sam Monson @PFF_Sam

    We're 20 mins in and Daniel Jones has 19 fewer net passing yards than he rolled into the building with.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Even great offensive mind Brian Dabol has limitations. He may have just gotten every ounce of talent out of Daniel Jones last season. This is brutal.

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    2021 Daniel Jones has entered the chat

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    Daniel Jones with more completions to the Cowboys than the Giants, down 26-0 <a href="https://t.co/EjEIThzJ8s">pic.twitter.com/EjEIThzJ8s</a>

    Thomas R. Petersen @thomasrp93

    Daniel Jones in first game so far since getting 160 mil $ extension:<br><br>- 1/6<br>- 0 yards<br>- 2 INTs<br>- 2 sacks<br><br>They're down 26-0 not even halfway through 2nd quarter.

    Cameron Magruder @ScooterMagruder

    Daniel Jones is not the answer

    Sam Morril @sammorril

    Glad the Giants paid Daniel Jones all of this money. He's making a real difference.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Wow… Giants… yikes.<a href="https://twitter.com/brucebrahn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brucebrahn</a> <a href="https://t.co/1gmoBi3qON">pic.twitter.com/1gmoBi3qON</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Dallas picks off Daniel Jones AGAIN 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nfl</a>)<a href="https://t.co/OGr3Lh0z5G">pic.twitter.com/OGr3Lh0z5G</a>

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    The Giants offensive line <a href="https://t.co/KgQkzDff6u">pic.twitter.com/KgQkzDff6u</a>

    Connor Hughes @Connor_J_Hughes

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> have sacked Daniel Jones six times. They've hit him nine times. They've pressured him on 60.0% of his drop-backs. <br><br>Just an utter disaster of a debut for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> offensive line — believed to be reworked &amp; rebuilt.

    Matt Lombardo 🏈 @MattLombardoNFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> have been trying to build an offensive line since at least 2016. Maybe longer.<br><br>Andrew Thomas is an All-Pro, but New York's given up 6.0 sacks, 9 QB hits, and Saquon Barkley is averaging 3.0 yards per carry. This is an organizational failure stretching nearly a decade

    Jones and the Giants will try to bounce back in Week 2 with a much easier matchup against the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday. They'll be looking to wash off what was a nightmarish start to a season that had high expectations.