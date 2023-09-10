X

NFL

    Packers' Jordan Love Applauded by Fans for Week 1 Win over Justin Fields, Bears

    Jack MurraySeptember 10, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 10: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs (not pictured) against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field on September 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has gotten off to a strong start.

    His first game for the Green Bay Packers since the Aaron Rodgers trade came in as hostile of an environment as possible, at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears.

    It's safe to say the stakes did not phase the 24-year-old.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan Love era is underway in Green Bay 🏈<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/jWr9TLCDRV">pic.twitter.com/jWr9TLCDRV</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jordan. Love. What a play 😮 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/fvtoY17rYW">pic.twitter.com/fvtoY17rYW</a>

    Love went 15-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Packers to a statement 38-14 victory over their arch-rivals.

    Bears quarterback Justin Fields went 24-37 for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the aerial attack while also leading the rushing game with nine carries for 59 yards.

    Love's effort was three seasons in the making as he sat behind Aaron Rodgers after being taken in the first round in the 2020 NFL draft. He had seen some game action but the offense officially belongs to him and having a strong effort in this one bodes well for the future.

    That performance by Love had fans impressed:

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Give Jordan Love some LOVE. Poised, accurate, no crumbling under the pressure to replace the new King of New York, "Mr. Hard Knocks," Mr. "I Own The Bears." It's now 37-14 Packers at Chicago.

    Packers' Jordan Love Applauded by Fans for Week 1 Win over Justin Fields, Bears
    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    Really impressive debut for Jordan Love. Showing a lot of poise, on the road, playing without his best receiver. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>

    Andy Herman @AndyHermanNFL

    ****BREAKING NEWS***<br><br>I can confirm per multiple sources that the deed to the Bears has been transfered from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love. The deal was made before Rodgers left Green Bay and brokered by their shared agent.

    Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky

    By the way, Jordan Love is the first player with a three TD pass game this season.

    Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher

    Jordan Love has as many 3 passing TD games as Aaron Rodgers in the last 2 seasons.

    Wendell Ferreira @wendellfp

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a>, with Aaron Rodgers, didn't score 30 points in a game before week 10 last year.<br><br>They do this now in the first game of the Jordan Love era.

    Richard Sherman @RSherman_25

    These Afternoon games are 🔥🔥🔥. Jordan Love showing up big for GB. Back and fourth battle in Denver. Shootout between <a href="https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MiamiDolphins</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/chargers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chargers</a> 🍿🍿🍿

    Kevin Cole @KevinColeOmaha

    The Jordan Love era begins with a win. Green Bay Packers now lead series with Chicago Bears 105-94-6. The Bears have lost nine straight in the series with their last win coming in 2018.

    Love will now look to carry the positive momentum into the rest of the season and help the Packers reach the playoffs once again after missing the postseason in 2022.

    The road will continue in Week 2 when the Packers head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons.