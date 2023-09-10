Packers' Jordan Love Applauded by Fans for Week 1 Win over Justin Fields, Bears

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Jordan Love era in Green Bay has gotten off to a strong start.

His first game for the Green Bay Packers since the Aaron Rodgers trade came in as hostile of an environment as possible, at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears.

It's safe to say the stakes did not phase the 24-year-old.

Love went 15-27 for 245 yards and three touchdowns as he led the Packers to a statement 38-14 victory over their arch-rivals.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields went 24-37 for 216 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the aerial attack while also leading the rushing game with nine carries for 59 yards.

Love's effort was three seasons in the making as he sat behind Aaron Rodgers after being taken in the first round in the 2020 NFL draft. He had seen some game action but the offense officially belongs to him and having a strong effort in this one bodes well for the future.

That performance by Love had fans impressed:

Love will now look to carry the positive momentum into the rest of the season and help the Packers reach the playoffs once again after missing the postseason in 2022.

The road will continue in Week 2 when the Packers head south to take on the Atlanta Falcons.